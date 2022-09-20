'I am also surprised,' said Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar, once again denying his Prime Ministerial ambitions on Tuesday. On the buzz around him contesting the 2024 General Elections from Uttar Pradesh's Phulpur, Kumar, awkwardly smiling, labelled it all as 'rubbish'.

"I am just interested in one thing-- if more and more parties come together, the result in 2024 would be nice, favourable. This is what I am working for. What is there for me in this? In everything, I aim to push the people forward, people like him (signalling towards Tejashwi Yadav). I want to prepare the new generation.

'I am requesting with folded hands...'

In the past few days, several reports were doing the rounds, suggesting that former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who happens to be a distant relative of Lalu Prasad Yadav, offered Nitish Kumar to contest the 2024 elections from any Lok Sabha seat in the state. Thereafter, JDU senior leader Lalan Singh, in an exclusive with Republic, hinted at the reports being true, saying that many party workers have suggested Nitish contest from Phulpur, Mirzapur or Ambedkar Nagar constituencies in UP. He, however, said that Nitish is 'yet to make up his mind'.

While speaking to the media, the Bihar Chief Minister said, "I am requesting you with folded hands...the local people or my supporters may have a choice, but for me, I have no such choice. All my choices are for the betterment of the country. If the opposition wins, then, the situation prevailing right now...you are seeing, everything is in total control of the Central government but no work is happening. A division between the communities is being created...What is the use?"

While he has repeatedly been denying having any PM aspirations, recently, he went on a visit to the national capital. While in Delhi, he met Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh & Akhilesh Yadav, Communist Party of India's D Raja, Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s Sitharam Yechury among others.