Amid Buzz Of Pilot Taking Over As Rajasthan CM, Gehlot Hints Things 'not In His Control'

Ahead of the crucial meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addressed the media on Sunday. Amid buzz that Sachin Pilot will replace Gehlot as the CM of the state, the Congress presidentship aspirant hinted that things were 'not in his control'.

'Had things been in my control...'

"I have previously specified...had it been like that if things were under my control, I would have been on various posts for 40 years, but even without any post I will continue to work for a peaceful atmosphere, youth," Gehlot said. Congress President Sonia Gandhi appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary Ajay Maken as observers for the meeting.

This came a day after Gehlot became the first candidate to officially declare his candidacy for the Congress presidential election. As Rahul Gandhi reiterated the party's commitment to the policy of 'one person, one post' during his address during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', presently underway, Gehlot said that Sonia Gandhi would decide who would succeed him as Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

Is Sachin Pilot going to be Gehlot's successor?

Pertinently, the very same day Gehlot announced his candidature, his bete-noire, Sachin Pilot who joined the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kerala for a day, returned to Jaipur, after a quick stop in Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Thereafter, he met Assembly Speaker CP Joshi and Sheo MLA Ameen Khan and Dhod MLA Parasram Mordia at his residence in Jaipur. The others from the Gehlot camp who reportedly met him include party MLA Girraj Malinga and Independent Khushveer Jojawar. These meetings of Pilot hold significance as Gehlot himself has insisted that his successor be chosen in consultation with the CLP.