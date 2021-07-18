Amid Buzz Over Navjot Sidhu’s Rise, Partap Singh Bajwa Meets Congress MPs In Delhi

Amid internal tussle in the Punjab Congres over the probable appointment of MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu as the state party chief, a host of MPs met senior Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa at his residence in Delhi.

Congress MPs including Manish Tewari and Jasbir Gill gathered at Bajwa's residence to discuss various issues that could be raised in the Parliament. It is likely that the Congress leaders also expressed their dissent over the elevation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Chief.

Discussion with @INCIndia Rajya Sabha & Lok Sabha MPs from Punjab to devise a strategy on farmers issues in upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/63jyF28Axk — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) July 18, 2021

However, the MPs, including Partap Bajwa refuted reports of party infighting and assured that whoever is appointed by the Congress High Command will be acceptable to all.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Bajwa said, "We are loyal Congress workers. We have always obeyed the orders of the party High Command. We have accepted persons from any caste or religion, young or old, tall or short. We accepted it earlier, will do it now as well." When asked whether Chief Minister Amarinder Singh would object to Sidhu's promotion in the party, Bajwa said, "I do not speak for the CM. I cannot say if he has a problem with Sidhu's appointment."

Congress MP Jasbir Gill who was also present at the party meet stated that there was no talk of Navjot Singh Sidhu. "We discussed how the farmers' issue could be raised in Parliament. We also talked about high inflation and Punjab's taxes that are not released by the Centre," he told the media.

Similarly, Congress leader Manish Tewari, who was often backed by Captain Amarinder as the potential face for PPCC President, said the MPs had at Bajwa's residence to discuss the upcoming monsoon session.

When asked if the issue of Sidhu's elevation was discussed at the meeting, Tewari said, it is an internal matter and the conversation will happen in the 'internal platform of Congress.'

The meeting comes a day after Partap Singh Bajwa, Punjab Speaker Rana KP Singh, and cabinet minister Rana Gurmeet Sodhi met Punjab CM Amarinder Singh at his residence on Saturday.

Major rejig in Punjab Congress likely today

A major reshuffle of the Punjab Congress is expected in the next few hours after months of deliberations and infighting within the state unit of the grand-old party, sources reported on Sunday. The announcement of the rejig is expected within the next two hours, sources reported. This development comes a day after Harish Rawat, who is heading the three-member committee formed to tackle infighting in the party flew to Chandigarh to discuss the final list with Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

On Sunday, 10 MLAs openly urged the party high command not to let down CM Amarinder Singh by appointing Sidhu as the Punjab Congress chief. While acknowledging that Sidhu is an "asset" to the party, they frowned upon his public criticism of Congress and the Punjab government.