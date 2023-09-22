Amid Call For Appointing Three More DCMs, Shivakumar Says He Was Given Post Based On His Track Record

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday responded to calls by his cabinet colleague K N Rajanna for the appointment of three more DCMs in Karnataka ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, saying the Congress party had given him the position based on his track record.

Not willing to give any direct response on the issue, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President said, "I don't want to respond to it." It is Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the party high command who have to respond to the expression of "such desires", he said.

"Our party has a high command, Chief Minister appointed me as Deputy CM, he has certain guidance. Many will have desire...everyone will have desire. There are people to respond to it," Shivakumar told reporters who asked for his response to Rajanna's statements.

"You have seen my political track record -- not today, since 1985. Because of my struggle, the party has made me sit in this position," he added.

Cooperation Minister Rajanna first brought up the idea on September 16 and reiterated it on Wednesday, saying having deputy chief ministers appointed from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat, SC/ST and minority communities would boost the Congress party's prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He has rubbished talks that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had asked him to float such an idea.

At the time of government formation following the Karnataka assembly polls in May, the Congress top leadership is said to have arrived at the decision that Shivakumar would be “the only” Deputy CM -- in order to placate him amid stiff competition between him and Siddaramaiah for the chief minister’s post.

With voices from within the cabinet pitching for the appointment of three more DCMs lately, CM Siddaramaiah on Sunday had said that the high command would decide on it ultimately, and that he would comply with the decision.