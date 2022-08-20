Amid CBI Raid On Sisodia, RJD Says 'We Speak For AAP But They're Silent When Oppn Raided'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Friday said that they are speaking for Arvind Kejriwal's party amid the raids on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia but questioned AAP's silence during raids on Opposition.

His remarks come at a time when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at the residence of Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy.

"The central agencies have lost credibility. Today we are speaking for the AAP, but when the opposition is raided, AAP chooses silence. They should learn to speak. We want to send a message that political battles should be fought politically," Jha said.

CBI raids Sisodia's home, 30 other locations; Kejriwal, Sisodia claim agency 'asked from above to harass' its leaders

CBI on Friday raided Delhi Education and Excise minister Manish Sisodia's residence and 30 other locations in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.

The raids were condemned by AAP with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming the CBI has been "asked from above" to harass its leaders. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked the Delhi government to come out clean on its excise policy.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been "asked from above" to stop the good work of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. He also claimed that he has not done any corruption.

After CBI officials left his residence after the 14-hour raid, Sisodia, speaking to reporters, said, "CBI team came this morning. They searched my house and seized my computer and phone. My family cooperated with them and will continue to cooperate. We have not done any corruption or wrong. We are not afraid. We know that CBI is being misused from above."