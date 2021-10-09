Amid the ongoing power tussle in the state, Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been called for a meeting by the Congress High Command. The minister left for Delhi earlier on Saturday.

Sources aware of the development said that the power-sharing formula between Chhatisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo and CM Baghel is likely to be discussed in the meet.

It is pertinent to mention here that following the ruckus in the Punjab Congress, a crux is evident in the Chhattisgarh Congress after 7-8 MLAs of the Bhupesh Baghel camp on September 29 set their foot in Delhi to meet the Congress High Command. Sources informed that a similar faction of 3-4 MLAs of Health Minister T S Singh Deo's camp was likely to visit Delhi soon.

As per sources of Republic Media Network, MLAs of the Bhupesh Baghel camp approached Delhi to hold talks with the party heavyweights regarding the political changes taking place in the Chattisgarh Congress and to understand the party high command's stand on it.

Baghel recently created disarray in the opposition ranks by attempting a veiled criticism of TMC on Friday. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel blazed guns at poll-strategist Prashant Kishor after the latter expressed doubts over the grand old party's revival.

Kishor had stated that people who are expecting a 'quick, spontaneous revival' of the Congress-led Opposition based on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident are in for a 'big disappoinment'. He also asserted that there are no 'quick fix solutions' for the deep-rooted problems and structural weakness within the party.

Hitting back at the election strategist, whose I-PAC outfit is creating a roadmap for the Trinamool Congress to defeat BJP at the national level, Baghel accused the TMC of poaching INC functionaries.

"People looking for a 'national' alternative based on poaching INC functionaries, who can’t win even their own seats, is in for a big disappointment." said Baghel, taking a swipe at the TMC.

He was referring to the recent induction of ex-Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro into the TMC. The senior Congress leader was reportedly approached by Prashant Kishor, which inspired his decision to switch loyalties. Baghel accused Mamata Banerjee's party of poaching Congress leaders in election-going states when she failed to retain her own Nandigram seat against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

TMC responded to it by tweeting,

Rich words coming from a first-time CM. Punching above your weight doesn’t bring honour to you, Mr. @bhupeshbaghel. What a shoddy attempt to please the high command!



By the way, is @INCIndia going to try to erase the historical defeat at Amethi through yet another Twitter Trend? https://t.co/UiI1Zvcudl — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 8, 2021

Chattisgarh's power-sharing formula

The Health Minister had been asserting that it was promised to him that there would be a shift in the Chief Minister seat after half the tenure, a seat he says he has been promised. However, CM Baghel, after his recent visit to New Delhi, displayed high spirits and confidence about his position in the party.

On the other hand, amid the political uncertainty over the reported power-sharing formula between the duo, Singh Deo recently maintained that the issue will be solved soon."This question (power-sharing formula) comes up each time and everywhere, hence I believe that the solution will come soon," Singh Deo had said replying to media persons.

Baghel addresses confusion over power-sharing

Meanwhile, CM Bhagel, during a recent event, had responded to a bunch of supporters' slogan of 'Kaka Zindabad (Long Live Kaka), in his speech and said, "Kaka Abhi Zinda Hai" (Kaka is still alive).

The video clip of Baghel's statement was shared widely by his supporters on several social media platforms. The CM himself shared the clip on his Twitter and Facebook accounts, making it a political statement.

