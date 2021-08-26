Amid Chhattisgarh Congress Crisis, 20 MLAs Head To New Delhi To meet Party High Command

The Chhattisgarh Congress crisis seems to be getting deeper as multiple MLAs on Thursday headed to New Delhi to meet the High command of the party. As many as 20 MLAs from Chhattisgarh have headed to New Delhi, however, Republic sources reveal that the Congress top brass has not called them for any meeting also there has been no discussion held any kind of meeting.

Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs who headed to New Delhi on Thursday are- Devendra Yadav, Brashpati Singh, Chandradev Rai, U. D Minj, Kuldeep Juneja, Gulab Singh Kamro, Aashish Chhabra, Sheesupal Shorey, Vinod Chandrakar, Sakuntla Sahu, Vinay Bhagat, Renu Jogi, Guru Dayal Banjare, Prakash Nayak, Kismat Lal Nand, Chintamani Maharaj, Dwarka Yadav, Kunwar Singh Nishad, Daleshwar Sahu, Pursottam Kanwar, and Mamta Chandrakar.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister (CM) Baghel and Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Wednesday morning met All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal separately amid an ongoing power tussle between them.

Will quit CM post moment Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi ask me to do: Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have entrusted him with the responsibility of running the state government and he will quit the moment they ask him to do so. On his return to Raipur, a day after meeting Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, he also said that those seeking rotation of the CM's post are creating political instability in the state.

Baghel was accorded a rousing reception on his arrival at the Raipur airport by a large crowd of supporters who had gathered there, displaying a show of strength.

"I have said in the past that when the high command orders, I will quit the post. No one should have any doubt. Those who are talking about two and a half years, they are trying to bring political instability and they will never succeed," Bhagel told reporters at the airport.

"As far as the incumbent state government is concerned, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have entrusted the responsibility to a farmer like me. I am happy about it. This government is of farmers, tribals, labourers, and 2.8 crore people of the state. The government is functioning well," he said.

Chhattisgarh Congress crisis

There have been reports of a possible internal rift in Chhattisgarh Congress, between CM Bhupesh Bagel and Health Minister TS Singh Deo. As per PTI, TS Deo had claimed that according to an agreement made after Congress came to power in Chhattisgarh in 2018, he should have got the chief minister's post after 2.5 years. However, CM Bhagel has denied the claim. Baghel completed two and a half years in office on June 2021.

Soon, Deo refuted the rumours of splitting the CM tenure for 2.5 years, calling it media speculation and adding that the Congress High Command decides about the role of the people in the party.

"Party never spoke about 2.5 years formula. This was just media speculation that such a formula was formed when CM in Chhattisgarh was chosen. High Command decides the roles of people in the party. We carry out those responsibilities," TS Singh Deo said.

Chhattisgarh Congress Chief PL Punia on Tuesday clarified that there was no change of guard in the party leadership in the state. Chhattisgarh's crisis, if intensified further, will be an added mess for Congress leadership which is already struggling with the crisis in Punjab in the runup to Assembly elections in the state.

(Image Credits: PTI/@BhubeshBaghel-Twitter)