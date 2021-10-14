Amid speculation about a possible leadership change in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh and ongoing power tussle with TS Deo, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel arrived at Rajeev Bhavan on Thursday for a meeting of the state party unit. The meeting is being attended by AICC in-charge PL Punia, Chhattisgarh Congress chief Mohan Markam and various other big names from the party.

The power-sharing formula between Chhatisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo and CM Baghel is likely to be discussed in the meet. Deo has decided to skip the meeting.

Notably, as soon as Baghel reached Rajeev Bhawan, his supporters raised slogans in support of him, while on the other hand, the supporters of TS Singh Deo were seen keeping distance.

The speculation about a possible change of guard in Chhattisgarh started doing rounds after Baghel completed two-and-a-half years as the CM in June 2021. Loyalists of Congress leader TS Singh Deo claimed the party high-command had agreed in 2018 for a rotational chief ministership between Bhupesh Baghel and Singh Deo.

Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge PL Punia however denied that any such deal was struck in 2018 when the party came to power by dislodging the BJP. Following the meeting, PL Punia informed reporters that a meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be held on 16 October, during which an overall discussion about the upcoming assembly elections will take place. Hinting at a possible leadership change, Punia said the future political situation of Chhattisgarh Congress will also be discussed during the meeting.

Will TS Singh Deo replace Bhupesh Baghel as CM?

While sources indicate that Deo has given an ultimatum to the Congress high command to fulfil the promise made to him, Baghel is reportedly trying to convince party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to save his post. It is likely that a final decision in this regard shall be taken in the CWC meeting scheduled for 16 October. Baghel's performance as CM over his two-and-a-half years tenure can also be discussed in the meet.

In an official statement, Congress general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal has earlier stated that the CWC members will discuss the current political situation, assembly polls, and organisational elections.

In August, the Congress leadership had summoned both Baghel and Singh Deo to Delhi to resolve the feud. It appeared that Baghel had won that round when he told reporters upon return that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had agreed to visit the state 'on his invitation', and those talking about rotating the CM's post were promoting political instability.

Singh Deo had said the decision regarding the leadership change lies with party's high command. Several Congress MLAs, considered close to Baghel, visited Delhi multiple times in the past two months apparently to express solidarity with the CM.



Image: PTI/Republicworld.com