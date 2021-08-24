Amid Chhattisgarh Leadership Crisis, Minister Naqvi Calls Congress A Non-Performing Asset

Amid the Chhattisgarh leadership crisis, Union Cabinet Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took a jibe at the Congress and compared the party to Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Naqvi said, "This is what happens to the party (Congress), which becomes like an NPA. They themselves are not looking after their own assets and are rather bothered about other assets elsewhere."

The statement comes amid the ongoing rift in Chhattisgarh Congress. The feud between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his cabinet colleague TS Singh Deo intensified for the change of leadership in the state. Both the leaders have arrived at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi to discuss the matter. Sources said that the rotational chief ministership between the two is the main agenda for the discussion.

Naqvi responses to Surjewala's remark

Karnataka's General Secretary for Indian National Congress Randeep Singh Surjewala recently claimed that 'Country's asset being not safe under BJP rule.' Reacting to it, the Union Minister said, "Congress party is doing 'self-auction' nowadays. Our PM Modiji is prioritising saving lives of Indians in Afghanistan. Everyone knows that our Prime Minister believes in saving humanity. Such allegations are of no use now."

He also spoke on Trinamool Congress' recent decision to approach the Election Commission seeking immediate by-polls in West Bengal. On Monday, Trinamool Congress approached the EC for the same. They reasoned this because zero or negligible COVID-19 cases were lodged in seven Assembly constituencies where the by-polls were supposed to be held. The Union Minister said, "Firstly, I want to say that one should not fear the presence of COVID-19. The Election commission will take a call when the elections will be held."

Image Credit: PTI