Amid Civic Polls, Fadnavis Says He Will Tour Some Places In Maharashtra With Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said he and CM Eknath Shinde will jointly tour some parts of the state ahead of civic elections.

Fadnavis made the comments while speaking to reporters in Nagpur ahead of the elections for 27 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and 25 zilla parishads due in the next few months.

Their terms are already over and the poll schedule is not yet announced.

The Shinde-BJP coalition came to power in Maharashtra on June 30 this year after a rebellion led by Shinde led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

Asked how and when he will conduct a tour of the state with the chief minister, Fadnavis said, "We will tour the state jointly in some areas and separately at other places." To a query on when the BMC and other municipal polls will be held, he said a case related to it is underway in court.

"Once the court gives its verdict, the State Election Commission can come up with a schedule for the elections,” the BJP leader said.

Asked about Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray's claim that the state government was indulging in unnecessary spending, Fadnavis said the statement does not deserve a reply. PTI ND CLS GK GK

