Amid Congress Infighting, Will Sachin Pilot Quit Congress? Here's His Response

Amid a power tussle within the Congress in Rajasthan, former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot spoke on Thursday about speculations of him quitting the party.

"There is no need to speculate. Whatever is happening, is all before you. Whatever I say or do, I do it openly. I don't play hide-and-seek. My demand is ideological, not personal. Nobody can accuse me of being ambitious for a post. Everyone knows of my politics..," said Pilot.

#WATCH | Ajmer, Rajasthan: "There is no need to speculate. Whatever is happening, is all before you. Whatever I say or do, I do it openly. I don't play hide and seek. My demand is ideological, not personal. Nobody can accuse me of being ambitious for a post. Everyone knows of my… pic.twitter.com/BNISHJsh1S — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 11, 2023

Earlier in the day Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot made a veiled attack against Pilot saying those who create factions can never be successful.

#WATCH | At an event in Jaipur, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says, "...I have always tried to walk by taking everyone together...In a democracy, only someone who walks by taking everyone together is successful. Someone who speaks about "apna-paraya" & creates factions can never be… pic.twitter.com/lhmYeFthHW — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 11, 2023

"Someone who speaks about "apna-paraya" and creates factions can never be successful in life... There is a saying: "Draw a bigger line instead of erasing others' lines. That is what I have always done..." said Gehlot, speaking at an event in Jaipur.

Gehlot’s jibe came on the same day that Pilot began a 125-kilometre "Jan Sangharsh Yatra" from Ajmer to Jaipur to raise his voice against corruption and the question paper leak for state government recruitment exams.

Pilot Vs Gehlot

Ever since the Congress took office as the state's administration in Rajasthan in December 2018, Gehlot and Pilot have been at odds over the position of Chief Minister. In July 2020, their long-simmering conflict for control broke out in the open. After Pilot staged a symbolic day-long dharna against the Gehlot administration to press it to take action in cases of alleged corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje Scindia dispensation, the animosity resurfaced in recent weeks.