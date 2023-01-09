Amid Congress Showdown, Court Puts A Stay On Release Of Book Against Siddaramaiah

The Bengaluru City Civil Court has ordered a stay on the release of a book titled "Siddu Nijakanasugalu (Siddaramaiah's true dreams)" amid a Congress showdown. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was scheduled to release the book at 3 PM on Monday.

Varuna MLA and Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yathindra got an interim stay from the court on the release of the book, which has led to fresh controversy in Karnataka.

According to sources, the book- 'Siddaramaiah's true dreams'- contains writings on the apparent misrule during the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government and his "appeasement politics". It also reportedly underscores certain contentious and communally sensitive matters and incidents related to the former Chief Minister's tenure.

The book also spotlights Congress' soft stance towards the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the withdrawal of 175 cases against PFI when their government came to power, sources said. The cover page of the book shows Siddaramaiah dressed like Tipu Sultan and holding a sword, highlighting his stance on Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

Meanwhile, a large number of Congress workers protested outside the Town Hall in Bengaluru in protest against the book. Many of them were detained by the police.

The book was going to be launched by Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan with BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy as the chief guest. Writer Rohith Chakrathirtha, who had headed the textbooks review committee, journalist Santosh Thammaiah, Vrushanka Bhat, Editor of Vikrama Samvada, and Rakesh Shetty, a writer, and social worker, were also going to attend the event as per the poster.

Book on me is to humiliate me, 'totally defamatory', BJP behind it: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the book about him is being released with the intention to humiliate him ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka and called it "totally defamatory". The former Chief Minister said he is contemplating legal action against it.

"I don't know, everything is yellow for those with a jaundiced eye. Who wore the dress like Tipu (18th-century ruler of erstwhile Mysuru Kingdom Tipu Sultan) and held a sword in their hand, it was Yediyurappa and Shobha Karandlaje. Who wrote the foreword for Sheikh Ali's book on Tipu, isn't it duality?" Siddaramaiah asked.

"Purposely to humiliate me ahead of the elections, they are bringing out a book. It is totally defamatory. I will see what is to be done legally," he added.