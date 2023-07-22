'Internal Party Issue': CM Gehlot On Sacking Minister Who Spoke On Crimes Against Women

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot took to the media on Saturday to address concerns about the law and order situation in the state. Emphasising that Rajasthan maintains a strong law and order framework, Gehlot accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading unfounded rumours and misinformation to tarnish the image of the Congress-led government.

During his media interaction, Gehlot refuted the claims of deteriorating law and order in the state, asserting that Rajasthan remains well under control in this regard. He highlighted the BJP's role in disseminating false information to undermine the credibility of the ruling government.

"Rajasthan has good law and order situation. BJP is spreading rumours. They are spreading misinformation. They are defaming the Congress government in Rajasthan," Gehlot said. When asked about the minister being removed for his remarks, Gehlot said that it was an internal issue of the party and would be dealt with internally.

The Chief Minister's statement came on the heels of the recent remarks made by his former Minister, Rajendra Singh Gudha. Gudha criticised the state government on the issue of women's security, pointing out the increase in atrocities against women in Rajasthan. Following his candid remarks, Gehlot took the decision to remove Gudha from his cabinet minister position.

Gehlot also addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments on the horrifying video from Manipur. He expressed his displeasure with the PM's remarks, asserting that they had hurt the sentiments of Rajasthan. He further highlighted that if the PM could not visit Manipur personally, he should have called for a meeting to review the situation in the state.

What did PM Modi say?

Addressing the media on Thursday outside Parliament PM Modi said, "Today, as I stand before you, next to this temple of democracy, my heart is filled with anguish and anger. The incident that has come before us from Manipur is one that any cultured and educated society would feel ashamed of. Who are these culprits, who are these sinners, how many are they, who are they -- this has its place. But the humiliation is of the entire Nation. 140 crore citizens are having to feel ashamed."

"I appeal to all Chief Ministers that they strengthen the law and order in their states, especially for the security of our mothers and sisters. That they take stringent steps and action - whether the incident be of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or Manipur. In this Country, in any corner of India, in any state government, rise above politics and division and uphold law and order and the respect and dignity of women. I want to assure citizens, no culprit will be spared. The full force of the law will be applied. What has happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," the PM added.

Gehlot ex-Min slams govt

On Friday, during a session in the Rajasthan Assembly, Gudha openly criticised his own government's failure to ensure women's safety. He stated, "It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women's safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves that atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan."

A day after his removal as Minister, Gudha said, "Public will stay with me, I will work for them. Whether he (Ashok Gehlot) removes me from the cabinet or sends me to jail, I will keep speaking until I am alive. Women in our state are not safe. Rajasthan is number 1 in atrocities on women. The state government has failed to provide security to women. I wanted to ask Ashok Gehlot to do something on this issue... Police in the state are corrupt, they are busy taking bribes from people."

According to a report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), India witnessed a total of 31,677 rape cases in the year 2021. Notably, Rajasthan registered the highest number of rape cases among all states, with 6,337 incidents reported under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This marks a significant 19.34% surge compared to the 5,310 cases documented in 2020. Additionally, Rajasthan ranks second in the country concerning overall crimes against women.