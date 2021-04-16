Amid COVID-19 Surge, West Bengal Poll Panel Calls For All-party Meet To Maintain Protocol

As West Bengal witnesses a spike in COVID-19 cases, the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has called for an all-party meeting on Friday to discuss election campaign-related matters during the COVID-19 pandemic and encourage virtual rallies for the remaining phases of the Assembly polls. Bengal assembly elections are being held in 8 phases out of which, polling for the first four phases has already taken place. Voting for the fifth phase will be held on April 17 and counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The meeting has been called amid growing laxity in following Covid-19 protocols during campaigning in the state. Last week, the EC had warned all political parties that it will not hesitate to ban rallies and they fail to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. In the letter to all the political parties in the state, West Bengal CEO Ariz Aftab said a meeting will be held with all the parties on the aforesaid subject matter on April 16. He also asked the respective parties to send only one representative for the purpose.

On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court directed the district administration and the state Chief Electoral Officer to take necessary measures to ensure that the health protocols laid down by the poll panel are strictly maintained by political parties. On Wednesday, West Bengal reported 5,892 Covid-positive cases – the highest single-day spike so far – and 24 deaths.

EC holds meeting with DMs, SPs

Meanwhile, the EC has conducted a video conference with all the district magistrates and the SPs of the poll-bound districts, asking them to speak to the district-level leaders and maintain the Covid protocol like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. If the political parties don't abide by the rules the district administration has the authority to stop the rallies if needed.

Campaigning for the fifth phase in which 45 seats will go to polls, ended at 6.30 pm on Wednesday. The Election Commission has increased the silence period from 48 to 72 hours following the Cooch Behar killings in the fourth phase. A total of 1.13 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in the next phase, to decide the fate of 342 candidates, including Siliguri Mayor and Left Front leader Ashok Bhattacharya, state minister Bratya Basu and BJP’s Samik Bhattacharya.