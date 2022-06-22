In a key development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for COVID-19. This was confirmed by former Madhya Pradesh CM and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath who has arrived in Mumbai to reign in the political crisis within the Congress camp. According to Kamal Nath, CM Thackeray has tested positive for COVID-19 and will now attend the crucial Cabinet Meeting at 1 PM virtually.

"I am not going to meet Uddhav Thackeray, because he is COVID positive," Kamal Nath reportedly told the media. The same was confirmed by Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole.

#WATCH | Mumbai: "Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for #COVID19," says Congress Observer for the state, Kamal Nath. pic.twitter.com/wl22yJkXXt — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

Notably, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also tested positive for COVID-19 today, following which he was admitted to HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai.

Uddhav Thackeray to resign?

The development comes hours after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut dropped a mega hint on his Twitter suggesting that the Maharashtra Government may be moving towards dissolving the state assembly. Posting a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, Sanjay Raut wrote, "The journey of political developments in Maharashtra (moving) towards the dismissal of Vidhan Sabha..."

The massive statement suggests that the Uddhav Thackery-led government may dissolve the assembly as its numbers slip into a minority. Earlier, Raut had attempted to maintain a brave front and asserted that 'positive discussions' were being held with rebel Minister Eknath Shinde. However, he hinted at the possibility of power slipping from the ruling MVA's hands.

"What will happen at most? Our government will go. But power will come again. (zyaada se zyaada kya hoga? Satta jayegi. Satta phir saath mil jayegi.)" he told reporters.

Political crisis grips Maharashtra

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is running out of options with its numbers slipping below the majority mark. Post the MLC elections, an exodus has been triggered in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena with rebel senior politician and Minister Eknath Shinde leading the faction. Sources have revealed that the Shiv Sainik, a staunch follower of late patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray, is upset over the party's coalition with ideologically different Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. The leader has sought for Shiv Sena to return back to its 'natural ally' BJP, and 'not compromise on Hindutva'.

After bringing his flock to Surat, Eknath Shinde with at least 38-40 MLAs has reached Guwahati's Raddison Blu hotel in Assam. Speaking at the Surat airport before departing for Guwahati, the Maharashtra Minister remarked, "We are Balasaheb's Shiv Sainiks. We have not left Shiv Sena and we will not leave Shiv Sena. But we are going to do the politics based on Balasaheb's ideology." As per the anti-defection law, at least 37 Shiv Sena MLAs need to rebel in order to avoid the possibility of disqualification.

Back in Mumbai, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will meet all party MLAs today, who have been asked to stay put in Mumbai. Shiv Sena has lodged its dwindling 12 MLAs at St Regis in the city. On the other hand, Congress has flown in former MP CM and senior leader Kamal Nath to reign in the crisis.