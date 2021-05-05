Amid Crisis, SAD Questions Punjab Government's Decision Of Imposing Partial COVID Lockdown

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, CM Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government imposed partial lockdown in the state but the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has raised questions over the restrictions. In the statement, SAD alleged that in order to hide the Failure of Congress government, now a partial lockdown has been imposed. SAD Spokesperson Dr Daljeet Cheema said that the government had sufficient time to raise the medical infrastructure but failed to do so.

SAD opposes COVID lockdown in Punjab

The SAD Spokesperson said, "People have suffered so many losses due to lockdown last year, even they have not recovered now again situation reaches. SAD demands to reconsider the decision of partial lockdown middle class is the biggest sufferer to this situation."

The Punjab government had put restrictions on non-essential movement and shops till 15 May and Captain Amarinder Singh directed all the DCs to ensure the implementation of restrictions. SAD says if non-essentials' activities will remain closed how will they earn their bread and butter? They also questioned the travel advisory issued by the Punjab govt. According to new restrictions, only two people can travel in a car, to which the SAD says the travel advisory is harassment to COVID patients as well.

Dr Daljeet Cheema said that orders of the Punjab government allowing only two persons to travel in a car are affecting the evacuation of serious patients. Attendants of patients are facing unnecessary harassment. Even couples can’t travel together in one taxi. He appealed to Punjab govt to reconsider the same.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal said that even the hotel industry is suffering, middle-class traders and shopkeepers facing the heat of partial lockdown of government. SAD asked Congress govt to extend the timings for opening shops in the state keeping in view the economic concerns. Instead of closing the shop's government should make necessary arrangements to avoid a crowd in markets. Showing the concern to the transport sector, SAD says transports are overburdened as trucks are partially operational and the government should some kind of relief for them also.

(Image: PTI)