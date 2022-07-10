Amid Defection Buzz, Goa CM Pramod Sawant Says He's 'unaware Of Cong MLAs Joining BJP'

Amid defection buzz, some Goa Congress leaders met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday. Speaking to the media, Sawant said that he is unaware of Congress MLAs joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also said that he has no information about the grand old party sacking Micheal Lobo as Leader of Opposition (LoP).

"Many people come to meet me. As I'm Chief Minister, MLAs keep coming to me. I was busy with some work as the monsoon session of Goa Assembly will commence from tomorrow," Sawant said. He also said he is unware of Congress MLAs joining BJP.

When asked about Congress sacking Michael Lobo as the LoP, the Chief Minister said that he does not have any information about it.

According to sources, Congress MLAs Michael Lobo, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Faldessai, and Delilah Lobo met CM Pramod Sawant at his residence. The meeting went on for nearly an hour. Rumours are abuzz that Congress MLAs may split to join the BJP. There was no formal confirmation even as the Congress MLAs held a series of meetings in the Margao town on Sunday.

In the recently concluded Goa elections, BJP triumphed as the single largest party, securing 20 seats in the 40-member House and reducing Congress to 11 seats.

Michael Lobo removed as Leader of Opposition after conspiracy to 'engineer defections'

Congress on Sunday sacked Michael Lobo as the LoP in the state Assembly alleging that he along with senior party leader Digambar Kamat hatched a conspiracy to engineer defections in "total coordination" with the BJP.

"This conspiracy was led by two of our own leaders, Leaders of Opposition Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat. Both these people had been working in total coordination with BJP. One person- Digambar Kamat- did it to safeguard his own skin because so many cases are against him and the other person- Michael Lobo- for the sake of power and position. BJP wants to finish Opposition," AICC Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said.