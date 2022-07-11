Amid Defection Buzz In Goa Cong, Siddaramaiah Says 'BJP Doing Operation Lotus Everywhere'

Amid defection buzz in Goa Congress, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah waded into the debate and asserted that Bharatiya Janata Party is doing 'Operation lotus' everywhere. He stated that instead of Congress MLAs defecting, BJP legislators will join the grand old party.

"They are offering Rs 50 crores to each MLA. They (BJP) do not believe in democracy. Not only in Goa, everywhere they do Operation Lotus. They will offer money and purchase MLAs," the Congress leader said, adding that it is not possible in Karnataka.

The Goa Congress faced an embarrassing situation on Sunday when five of its MLAs - Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Digambar Kamat, Rajesh Faldesai, and Kedar Naik - went incommunicado, sparking rumours that they might join the saffron party. Notably, these MLAs attended the Assembly session on Monday.

Following this, Congress sacked Lobo from the post of Leader of Opposition in the 40-member House, where the grand old party has 11 legislators.

Congress's Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, meanwhile alleged, "Lobo and Kamat were hatching a conspiracy by hobnobbing with the BJP to engineer a split in the Congress."

However, Lobo claimed that there is 'nothing wrong' within the party. "There is nothing wrong. I don't know what is the problem. All Congress MLAs were together. We went to South Goa for a meeting on Sunday. They (Congress leaders) again wanted to have another press conference which was not required, so we did not attend it, said Lobo.

Kamat & Faldesai say they are with Congress

Former Goa CM Digambar Kamat and another Congress MLA Rajesh Faldesai asserted that they are with the party. Kamat said that he was hurt due to the humiliation he faced in the party and stated that rumours of him going to the saffron brigade were floating since 2017.

"I stayed with the Congress. I led the party from the front during the Assembly election (earlier this year), but after the polls, I was not given the post of leader of the opposition," Kamat said.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that BJP does not need anyone as they have a stable government in the state with 25 MLAs. "Since they (Congress) have nothing to do, they are doing this blame-game drama," he said.