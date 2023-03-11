Amid Delhi Liquor Scam Probe, AIMIM Chief Says 'Telangana CM & Family Targeted' By BJP

As investigations across the country continue, Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of the All India Majlis-e-ittehadul Muslimeen, attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sharply, claiming that "BJP MPs have called for an economic boycott on Muslims".

“BJP MPs have called for an economic boycott of Muslims; they’ve asked people to keep weapons at home,” tweeted AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Owaisi takes a swipe at Kavitha’s investigation in Delhi liquor scam

Responding to the investigation into the Delhi liquor scam allegedly involving Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLC and Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha, the AIMIM chief further said that the “Modi govt is busy targeting Telangana CMO & his family for his leadership in Telangana’s inclusive development.”

AIMIM chief’s harsh criticism shortly after Oppn parties wrote to PM

Owaisi’s sharp criticism comes soon after leaders of nine Opposition parties sans the Congress, DMK and the Left, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging misuse of central probe agencies and Governors to “settle scores outside the electoral battlefield” and said India “appeared to be transitioning from a democracy to an autocracy”.

The trend was "condemnable since it did not bode well for democracy," said the leaders of the opposition.

“We hope you would agree that India is still a democratic country. The blatant misuse of central agencies against members of the Opposition appears to suggest that we have transitioned from being a democracy to an autocracy,” said the letter signed by Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (TMC), her counterparts BRS’ K Chandrashekhar Rao (Telangana), AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi) and Bhagwant Mann (Punjab), RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, NC chairman Farooq Abdullah, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Letter follows Sisodia’s arrest

The letter from the opposition was sent shortly after Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Manish Sisodia was arrested on February 26 in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Although each of them has brought up the subject on their own, this is the first time major Opposition leaders have together spoken directly to the PM about exploitation of government agencies.