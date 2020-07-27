Amid Demand For More Relaxations On Bakri Eid, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Chairs Key Meeting

Days ahead of Bakri Eid, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar chaired a meeting at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai in which prominent leaders of the Muslim community participated. Apart from this, key NCP leaders such as Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Congress leaders and BMC officials were present in the meeting. The Muslim community has been demanding some relaxations for the festival pertaining to the transportation of goats and Qurbani- the animal sacrifice.

As per the Maharashtra government guidelines, people have been asked to offer prayers at home and purchase sacrificial animals online or over the phone. Moreover, Muslims have been advised to preferably perform the animal sacrifice ritual 'symbolically'. Sources revealed that Deshmukh and Pawar will now meet Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the possibility of relaxing rules.

Muslim leaders demand relaxation

Former Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Naseem Khan wrote to the Maharashtra CM to call an urgent meeting for reviewing the Eid guidelines. Observing that Qurbani cannot be done symbolically, he added that it was impractical for most people to buy goats online. He contended that the present guidelines interfere in the religious affairs of Muslims. Another Congress MLA Amin Patel also alleged that these guidelines had hurt public sentiments.

Meanwhile, AIMIM Lok Sabha MP Imitiaz Jaleel lashed out at the government's attempt to dictate the Muslim community on its festivals. He lamented that the places of worship were still shut when everything else was being reopened in the state. Jaleel urged the state government to permit temporary markets for villagers who do not have internet connectivity. Demanding the reopening of mosques, he promised that people would take all precautions and maintain social distancing.

