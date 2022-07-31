Amid ED Raids On Sanjay Raut, CM Shinde Says 'Don't Need Anyone To Join Us Due To ED Fear'

Amid Enforcement Directorate's action on Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that he does not want any leader to join his faction due to fear of central agencies.

Addressing a gathering in Aurangabad's Sillod, Shinde said, "In the morning I declared in the media that out of fear of ED or central agencies if someone is joining us, I don't want such entries in our camp."

Speaking on ED's action against Raut, Shinde, earlier in the day, said that Raut should not be afraid if he has done nothing wrong. "Why is he scared? Let the investigation complete, you will know everything that will come out," he said.

Shinde had also stated that he does not want people to join his faction fearing Enforcement Directorate's action.

ED seizes massive cash from Sanjay Raut's residence

The ED officials recovered Rs 11.50 lakh in cash during a raid at Sanjay Raut's residence in connection with the alleged Patra chawl scam.

Presently, the Rajya Sabha MP at ED's Mumbai office for questioning. Raut's advocate Vikrant Sabne said that the leader has neither been arrested nor detained. He said that Raut has come to the ED office to record the statement on getting a summon

"We have accepted fresh summons, Sanjay Raut has been brought for questioning. They (ED) already took documents that they felt were important. Some property documents were seized. But, no documents related to Patra Chawl were taken by them," Sabne said.

He added, "ED has given a fresh summon to Sanjay Raut, today morning. On that basis, Sanjay Raut has come to the ED office to record the statement. He has neither been arrested nor been detained."

Soon after reaching the ED office, the Shiv Sena leader said that "he won't be cowed down" and will not leave the party.