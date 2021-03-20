Amid Faceoff With Centre, Kejriwal Drops 'Mukhya Mantri' Title From Ration Delivery Scheme

The Delhi government has decided to drop the name 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana' from its foodgrains delivery scheme amid a face-off with the Centre after it was halted just days before the launch on Friday. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the Centre has issues with the CM's name on the scheme and it should not hinder the government from providing subsidised ration to the beneficiaries.

"I would like to clarify that we are not working for credits. The state government's sole objective is to provide free foodgrains to the people. Hence, we have decided to drop the name from the scheme and hope that the Centre will allow ration to the delivered at the doorstep of the beneficiaries," said Kejriwal after holding a review meeting with officials on Saturday. READ | Meenakshi Lekhi slams Kejriwal over Ration delivery system; says 'AAP didn't do any work'

Titled 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna' (MMGGRY) the AAP Government's scheme offered door-step delivery of packed wheat flour and rice to beneficiaries. The scheme was set to launch on March 25, but the Centre halted it saying that ration is provided to states under the National Food Security Act, so no changes should be made to it.

In its letter to the Delhi government, the Centre stated that subsidised foodgrains allocated for distribution under the NFSA cannot be used for running any state-specific schemes under a different name.

AAP versus Centre over ration scheme

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expressed disappointment over the decision to stop the rollout of the scheme and asked the Centre not to interfere in matters of the state government.

"Centre's letter to the Delhi government asking it to withdraw a social welfare scheme days before its launch is "astounding and rather unfortunate. The Centre must immediately withdraw this direction and allow the government to launch the Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana," said AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

The AAP leader further stated the Delhi government has not taken a single penny from the Centre to implement the scheme. "The scheme prevents rampant corruption. Why should the Centre take any umbrage at all?" he asked.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was scheduled to launch the scheme with doorstep delivery of ration to 100 households in Seemapuri on March 25.