Amid farmers' protest, Amarinder Singh calls Kejriwal 'habitual liar' & Khattar 'violent'

As the farmers' protest continues to intensify, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. Slamming Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh said that he is a 'habitual liar' while calling him a 'sly, clever and slimy fellow'. He further went on to call out CM Khattar on his actions amid the farmers' protest and said that he is a 'violent person' and is in the habit of beating people up. The Punjab CM also took a dig at SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal by calling her a 'liar' and questioning her education.

"Kejriwal is a clever and sly fellow. Kejriwal is a habitual liar and Khattar enjoys resorting to violence and likes to beat people up regularly," said Amarinder Singh in a live video shared on all of his social media platforms.

[Live] My message for the people of Punjab. https://t.co/Nl1YkiI5iF — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 4, 2020

"Why didn't Kejriwal reject the farm laws?"

Questioning the intentions of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, CM Amarinder Singh asked why did he not call a Delhi Assembly to reject the farm laws after several opposition-led states including Rajasthan and Chattisgarh passed amendment bills to counter Centre's farm laws. Accusing Kejriwal of twisting words, the Punjab CM asked if Kejriwal does not know of the villages around the national capital as he ignored the sufferings of the farmers in those regions. Taking a dig at the Haryana CM, Amarinder Singh said that he is used to beating people up and he enjoys it while pointing out that Manohar Lal Khattar-led government did not even spare the old farmers when they resorted to violence during their crackdown on the protestors heading to Delhi.

"Instead of meekly just notifying the central laws, Kejriwal could have tried to make some effort to counter them and protect the rights of the farmers. This sneaky little fellow (Kejriwal), whose double standards have been exposed time and again, is now completely cornered on the issue," said the Punjab CM.

"When other opposition-led states, including Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, passed amendment bills to counter the Centre's farm laws, why did he (Kejriwal) not call a session of the Delhi Assembly to reject those laws? Does Kejriwal not have villages around Delhi?" asked Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

Slamming the government over the farmers' protests, Amarinder Singh said that the farmers' bodies and unions had shared information about the 'Delhi Chalo' march well in advance, but instead of calling them for talks they were subjected to tear gas and water cannons in the national capital. Earlier, Kejriwal had accused Amarinder Singh of colluding with BJP and stated that he is angry with the AAP led-government as he refused to convert nine stadiums in Delhi to open jails.

(With inputs from PTI)