Amid Farmers' Protest, Delhi Students & Activists In Standoff With Police At Mandi House

Several student union bodies of various universities in New Delhi on Wednesday have come together to conduct a citizens' march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar, amid Delhi-ites taking a stand for or against the farmers' protest at their borders. Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia University, and Delhi University have assembled to raise slogans against the Union government in solidarity with the protesting farmers against the three farm laws. The activists of AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF, NSUI, CYSS, AIPWA, and AICCTU, carrying posters, banners, and placards, have gathered at Mandi House for the "citizens'' march for farmers" till Jantar Mantar.

However, a senior police officer said they will not be allowed to march till Jantar Mantar as prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 were in force in the area. Roads near Mandi House were closed and traffic movement was affected and Police personnel stood in formation to block progress.

Ruckus in Parliament

The Opposition resorted to sloganeering in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday as the proceedings of the House commenced. Despite the government and the Opposition parties reaching an agreement on giving a 5-hour extension to discuss the motion of thanks and to raise issues on farmers' protest, ruckus ensued inside the Rajya Sabha with Chairman Naidu warning the members. Vice president Naidu also warned the members of the House to refrain from making videos of the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha and circulating it on social media and noted that they were liable to face action if they did so. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu invoked Rule 255 thereby asking MPs Sanjay Singh, SK Gupta, ND Gupta to leave the House following the uproar created over the contentious farm laws. AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed that the agitating farmers had no option but to protest as the government was being adamant and that the situation was becoming worse. Further, he claimed that the protestors were treated like Pakistanis and that situation was growing worse with each day.

