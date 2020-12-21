Amid Farmers' Stir, Haryana CM Khattar Declares 'will Leave Politics If MSP Is Abolished'

As the farmers' protest continues against the Centre's farm bills for the 26th consecutive day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in an attempt to reassure the farmers on Sunday said that if someone tries to abolish Minimum Support Price (MSP), he will leave politics. While speaking at a public gathering, Haryana CM said, "MSP will always be there, if someone tried to abolish it, Manohar Lal Khattar will leave politics. MSP will not end."

Farmers' Protest: Khattar assures MSP will not end

Assuring farmers that despite the Centre's farm bills, MSP will not end, Manohar Lal Khattar said, "MSP was there in the past and it will remain in the future as well." Earlier on Saturday, the Chief Minister had met Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at his residence in Delhi to discuss the ongoing farmers protest. He said the Centre is ready to talk to the farmers over their issues related to new reform farm laws clause-by-clause.

Haryana CM said, "Another round of talks between the Centre and farmers' unions could be on the cards. A solution to farmers' issue should be found through discussions. I have said that this issue should be resolved soon."

Farmers' protest continues

Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the 3 Farm Laws, farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. While the Centre has been in talks with several other farm unions supporting the Laws, the protesting unions have retaliated by approaching the Supreme Court seeking a total repeal of the laws and a nationwide farm waiver. However, the Supreme Court which was already hearing a case pertaining to the protests, has issued notice to the farmers and sought to create a panel to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar wrote an 8-page letter highlighting the Farm Laws' benefits, proposing the amendments. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has offered to form a panel to facilitate the talks with farms to stop the protests and remove the blockade to Delhi highways. Punjab is the only state which has passed farms negating the Centre's laws, while Delhi has passed a resolution against it.

