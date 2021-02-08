Amid Farmers' Stir, Smriti Irani Reminds Rahul Gandhi Of His Loan Waiver Promise

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday launched a scathing attack at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, ahead of his visit to Rajasthan to express solidarity with farmers’ protesting against the Centre's new agricultural laws.

Hitting back at Gandhi's constant attacks over the contentious farm bills, Irani reminded him of the loan waiver promise he had made to the farmers of Rajasthan, but 'failed to fulfil' them.

Addressing the media in Jaipur, Irani slammed the Congress MP over his unfulfilled promise of farmer's loan waiver, which was made before the 2018 Assembly polls in Rajasthan.

"Rahul Gandhi made an open promise that farmers' loans will be waived off in 10 days if the Congress forms its government in Rajasthan, but farmers are still waiting for the promise to be fulfilled."

READ | 'Rahul Gandhi To Visit Rajasthan On Feb 12, To Raise The Voice Of The Farmers': Ajay Maken

Gandhi during his speech ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls in Rajasthan had announced the if Congress comes to power in the state, it will waive off farmers' loans within 10 days after forming the cabinet.

Irani targetted Gandhi ahead of his visit to Rajasthan on February 12 and 13 to extend support to the farmers opposing the farm laws for the last few months.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Wants Farm Laws Repealed, BJP Says Roll Back 'draconian' Law In Punjab First

Rajasthan govt has enough funds to reduce fuel prices

On rising fuel prices of petrol and diesel, the Minister said that the Centre is trying its best to reduce fuel prices, but also said that the Rajasthan government has enough funds to slash the fuel prices.

"The Ashok Gehlot government in the state has enough funds to reduce fuel prices. Now, it is up to him how much burden he wants to reduce on the people of the state," she added.

Irani further said that the Centre has allocated Rs 2,23,846 crores towards the 'Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat' scheme in the union budget presented earlier this month. Besides this, an amount of Rs 1,00,000 crores has been allocated for the road construction in the budget, she said.

The Minister also mentioned that the budget will help in strengthening the agriculture sector in the country.

READ | Smriti Irani Explains Glocal India; Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'over-simplifying' Budget 2021

READ | Rajasthan Congress Leader Says Farmers Will Become Bonded Labourers Of Corporates With New Farm Laws

(With inputs from agency)