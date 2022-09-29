Amid Gehlot-Pilot Faceoff, Cong Issues Advisory Asking Leaders To Not Make Public Remarks

Amid the ongoing power tussle in Congress, the party on Thursday issued a statement advising all its leaders to "refrain from making public statements against any other leaders or about Party's internal matters". The party further warned its leaders of "strict disciplinary action" in case of violation of the advisory. Notably, the advisory by the Congress party came in view of the ongoing drama between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot camp in Rajasthan politics.

"We are noticing the statements of Congress leaders in Rajasthan regarding the party's internal matter and against other leaders. It is advised that all Congress leaders at any level should refrain from making public statements against other leaders or about party's internal matter," Congress said in its advisory.

Further warning of strict disciplinary action, the grand old party said, "Strict disciplinary action will be initiated under the provisions of the constitution of the Indian National Congress if any violation of this advisory is made."

The development came after MLAs belonging to the Gehlot camp publicly termed Congress leader Sachin Pilot a "traitor" and opposed his candidature for the post the Chief Minister of Rajasthan as Gehlot was to step down following his contest for the party's top post. The Gehlot camp was also seen accusing the central observer and state in-charge Ajay Maken of canvassing for Pilot.

Gehlot camp targets Pilot and Maken

After Ashok Gehlot announced his candidature for the position of Congress president, speculations were rife that Gehlot's former deputy and now rival Sachin Pilot might replace the former. Following the speculations, Gehlot loyalists opposed Pilot's candidature for the post of Chief Minister and threatened to resign. The MLAs even termed Pilot as a "traitor" and said that Rajasthan MLAs will not sit through and tolerate traitors being rewarded.

Further, when Congress appointed central observer and state in-charge Ajay Maken and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to solve the crisis in the state, the Gehlot camp accused Congress leader Ajay Maken of working for Sachin Pilot to make him the Chief Minister of the state.

Launching an attack on Maken, Gehlot loyalist Shanti Dhariwal said, "Efforts to make Sachin Pilot the Chief Minister were on for many days and Maken was working to benefit Pilot directly."

"I accuse the state in-charge of Rajasthan of canvassing for Pilot. He wants to make him the Chief Minister. MLAs of Rajasthan will not sit through and tolerate traitors being rewarded," said the Ashok Gehlot loyalist, who hosted a parallel meeting of MLAs at his residence.