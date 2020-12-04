Amid GHMC Counting, BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind Says Telangana Will Gift PM 15 Seats In 2024

As the counting of votes is underway in Hyderabad, BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind exuded confidence on her party's performance. Speaking to Republic TV on Friday, he said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao purposefully preponed the GHMS polls because he could see that people's trust over Prime Minister Narendra Modi was increasing day by day and BJP had also established itself in the state. 'The fear of BJP winning in Telangana made KCR prepone the elections,' D Arvind added.

The BJP MP said, "KCR preponed the elections of Telangana out of fear. KCR's decision to announce the election schedule, begin nominations, giving only 2 and a half days for nominations and 8 days of campaigning shows that KCR-led TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samiti) is scared from our bombardment. If it would have been 25 days between polling and schedule then what would have been the condition of the TRS party?"

Hitting out at the TRS party, D Arvind said that BJP will continue to bombard as 'everything is fair in love and war'. He also added that BJP will bombard and BJP should bombard. While responding to the statement that BJP is leading in the GHMC election results, the MP said that he does not treat these results as final. Stating that 2024 Lok Sabha elections and 2023 Assembly elections are the most important milestone for BJP, Arvind said that in 2024 elections, the Telangana citizens will gift 15 Lok Sabha seats to PM Modi.

While condemning the claim made by the TRS party that BJP always makes fake promises, the BJP MP slammed the KCR-led statement government. He questioned K Chandrashekar Rao over not implementing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Arvind also attacked the Chief Minister by saying that in the last 7 years, KCR did not step inside the Secretariat.

BJP MP Arvind said, "When will you improve KCR. You haven't adopted Ayushman Bharat Yojana when 32 out of 36 states are getting its benefits. You left the people of Hyderabad alone to die during the COVID-19 outbreak and the Hyderabad floods."

Questioning the work done by the TRS party, Arvind asked KCR that why doesn't he implement the scheme launched by the PM-Modi led central government. Addressing KCR's claim that the central government did not send enough fund for the state during the floods, the MP said that KCR should go to the Secretariat regularly to get all the information. Taking a jobe at Telangana CM, he said that BJP is known to deliver its promises. 'It is you who doesn't let any officer or minister come to your farmhouse,' he added.

GHMC polls' counting underway

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting process which began at 8 AM on Friday. Counting centres have been set up at 30 places and the total number of personnel engaged in counting is 8,152. The entire counting process would be recorded with CCTV cameras installed at every counting table, they said. Ballot papers were used for the poll and consequently, the results are likely to be known only in the evening or in the night. The Telangana State Election Commission had decided to conduct the election with ballot papers after obtaining the views of major political parties, the health department in view of COVID-19 and taking into consideration various relevant issues. At the time of publishing, KCR's TRS has the most leads with AIMIM and BJP fighting it out for second place.

