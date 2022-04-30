Amid Growing Chorus For Uniform Civil Code, BJP Ally JDU Says 'No Need For UCC In Bihar'

Despite the BJP's advocacy for implementing the Uniform Civil Code, its ally, the JD(U) has said there is "no need" for UCC in Bihar.

JD(U) leader Ashok Choudhary, one of the most powerful cabinet ministers and a key ally of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "Our leader has always maintained that there should be peace, mutual respect, and harmony in the society. We have been successful in ensuring that. So there seems to be no need why we should have a uniform civil code here."

He made the statement in response to queries from journalists who pointed out that many of the BJP-ruled states were coming out with their own versions of the civil code.

Notably, Nitish Kumar has been a BJP ally for nearly three decades but has had different takes on issues. The JD(U) had refused to back the Narendra Modi government on triple talaq and Article 370. Although it supported the CAA, a proposed nationwide NRC was strongly opposed and a resolution was passed against it by the Bihar Assembly.

Nitish Kumar's master plan?

Nitish Kumar recently turned heads when he extended a warm welcome to the sons of his arch-rival Lalu Prasad when they visited the JD(U) headquarters for an Iftar party on Thursday.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the RJD Supremo's elder brother was clearly bowled over by Nitish Kumar's hospitality and heartily shared pictures of the moments spent with "chacha" (uncle).

When asked about the increasing bonhomie between the arch-rival leaders, Ashok Choudhary said, "These are social courtesies. Our leader went to the Iftar hosted by RJD leaders last week. They reciprocated when they were invited to the one hosted by our party. It does not have a political significance."

Incidentally, Tej Pratap and his politically influential younger brother Tejashwi had started off their political career under the wings of Nitish Kumar in 2015 when the latter had a tie-up with their father.

Both made their debuts in the Assembly polls held that year and while Tejashwi was straightaway made the Deputy CM with some key portfolios, Tej Pratap too got inducted into the cabinet and became the health minister.

However, due to inherent contradictions in the alliance, Nitish Kumar returned to the BJP-led NDA in 2017. However, his equation with the new BJP, which has acquired a dominant status nationally, has been patchy. The BJP, which now has more MLAs than the JD(U) in Bihar, often betrays the desire for the top seat of power in the state.

It is believed in the political circles that Nitish Kumar, who is a master of the art of political optics, sends subtle signals to the domineering ally, by cozying up to opponents with whom he does not seem to have burnt his bridges yet.

(With inputs from agency)