Amid Gujarat Faceoff, Assam CM Launches Jibe On AAP; Calls It 'failed Political Start-up'

Amid the intensifying poll battle between the ruling BJP and the AAP in Gujarat, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took a jibe at the party and called it a "failed political start-up". The Chief Minister's comments came after AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and other top AAP leaders are aggressively campaigning for the party in the poll-bound state, which is believed to be extremely important for the saffron camp.

"AAP is a failed political start-up. Even after 10 years, they haven’t progressed to become an MSME. For 10 years they are trying to sell the same product without any proof of delivery," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

BJP Vs AAP

While BJP is confident about the Gujarat Assembly polls, AAP has also gained momentum in the state in recent months. Amid the ongoing war of words over the upcoming elections scheduled for December, the race over bagging the Muslim and Patidar votes has been escalating in the state.

Ahead of the polls, the P-Marq Opinion Poll predicted a sweeping win for the BJP while the Congress may end up in the sub-40 region. Aam Aadmi Party is likely to make inroads in the state with 9-21 seats. According to the opinion poll, in comparison to the 2017 Assembly elections, BJP will gain considerable ground in North Gujarat, where the party is likely to win 30-40 seats, whereas BJP won only 14 seats in 2017.

Political scenario in Gujarat

Gujarat has always proved to be an impregnable fortress for BJP as it has been winning the Assembly polls in the state since 1995. In the 2017 election, there was a nail-biting contest between the BJP and Congress which was bolstered by the fiery campaign of Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani, and Alpesh Thakor. Notably, Hardik Patel joined BJP in June this year.

BJP emerged victorious winning 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly whereas the grand old party bagged an impressive 77 seats in the last assembly elections. In an unforeseen development on September 11, 2021, Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Gujarat without giving any specific reason. He was then replaced by Bhupendra Patel.