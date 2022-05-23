Amid Gyanvapi Row, MNS Alleges 'dargahs Built On Land Of 2 Demolished Temples In Pune'

Even as the Gyanvapi row continues, MNS on Sunday alleged that dargahs have been built on the land of two temples in Pune that were demolished centuries ago. Addressing a gathering in Pune alongside Raj Thackeray, MNS general secretary Ajay Shinde claimed that the Punyeshwar and Narayaneshwar temples were razed to the ground by a commander of Allaudin Khilji and were replaced by dargahs. Moreover, he launched the 'Punyeshwar Mukti' campaign to free the temple land on the lines of Ayodhya and Gyanvapi and sought the support of the people.

MNS leader Ajay Shinde remarked, "Punyeshwar means the current Chhota Sheikh Dargah. Two months ago, when Hindujananayak Raj Thackeray put forth his position about Hindutva powerfully, an atmosphere of Hindutva gripped the nation. The details of what is inside many mosques that have been constructed over Hindu temples started coming to light."

"We have been fighting for Punyeshwar for the last 5 years. Punyeshwar also has an equally long history. When Alauddin Khilji invaded this country, one of his commanders came to Pune and demolished this temple. He demolished not one but two temples- Punyeshwar and Narayaneshwar. One temple is right in front of Shaniwar Wada and the second temple is near the Lal Mahal," he added.

What is the Gyanvapi row?

This case pertains to a petition filed seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. Despite the opposition of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, a Varanasi court allowed the videographic survey of the mosque premises. After three days, the survey concluded at about 10.15 am on May 16 to the satisfaction of all parties. On the same day, a Varanasi court ordered the sealing of the area inside the mosque where a Shivling was reportedly found.

Meanwhile, Special Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh submitted the survey report of the work done on May 14, 15, and 16 in which he reportedly highlighted the presence of a Shivling, Hindu symbols and a photograph of a deity inside the mosque premises. On May 20, the SC directed the transfer of the case to the court of the Varanasi District Judge. It specified that its interim order dated May 17 will remain in operation pending the disposal of the plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the Hindu side and a period of 8 weeks thereafter. The matter will come up for hearing in the SC on July 21.