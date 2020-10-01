Amid High COVID-19 Positivity Rate In Maharashtra, Fadnavis Demands Increase In Testing

On Thursday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis wrote to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray urging him to increase COVID-19 testing in the wake of the rising positivity rate. Lamenting that his repeated pleas in this regard went unheeded, he opined that major problems would arise in the future owing to the state government's inaction. The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly highlighted that the state witnessed the highest positivity rate since the advent of the novel coronavirus crisis in the month of September.

He also referred to a virtual meeting in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reportedly advised Thackeray to increase the testing to 1.5 lakh tests from the 88,209 tests which were conducted in September. Thereafter, Fadnavis noted that 12,079 deaths recorded in September were the highest fatalities for any month so far.

Citing that Delhi is testing more than 40,000 samples every day, he observed that Mumbai's high positivity rate of 17.97% was a result of only 11,715 daily tests being conducted. Currently, there are

Month Maharashtra's case positivity rate April 8.04% May 18.07% June 21.23% July 21.26% August 18.44% September 22.37%

(Source: @Dev_Fadnavis)

COVID-19 crisis in Maharashtra

Maharashtra saw a drop in daily COVID-19 cases with 16,476 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, October 1. This has propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 14,00,922. At present, there are 2,59,006 active cases in the state. With 16,104 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 11,04,426. 394 deaths were reported on Thursday.

Until now, a total of 37,056 persons have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 68,75,451 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 21,74,651 persons are under home quarantine, 28,720 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 20.38%, 78.84%, and 2.65% respectively.

