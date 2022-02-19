Amid Hijab Row, Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar Says 'PFI Is BJP's B Team'

Tension in Karnataka Assembly has escalated further with Congress leaders saying that they will continue to protest to 'save the constitution'. Meanwhile, in conversation with Republic TV, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar described Popular Front of India (PFI) as Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) 'B team'. The Congress leader, speaking on Hijab Row, said that the government is encouraging and protecting the PFI.

Karnataka Congress chief calls PFI as BJP's 'B team'

"The Government is trying to polarize the Hijab Row for their own benefit. SDPI and govt are together. The Govt is encouraging PFI as it is their B team. BJP is protecting PFI," said Shivakumar.

In an attempt to slam the Centre, DK Shivakumar further asserted, "BJP wants to remove the national flag and place a saffron flag which we can't pardon. Our forefathers have fought for this country. They have got us freedom, constitution, everything. So we have to save this. In India, Inflation is high, Karnataka's image is currently bad, world looking at India, there won't be any investment, so we want to save India."

DK Shivakumar demands Karnataka CM to sack Eshwarappa

The Congress leaders are protesting with a demand for the resignation of KS Eshwarappa over his 'saffron flag' remark, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar stated that until the Chief Minister and Governor sack the rural development and panchayat raj minister, they won't allow holding assembly session.

Stating that Congress follows the culture to stand by national integrity, he mentioned if the BJP-led government will sack Eshwarappa if it believes in the constitution, democracy, national flag, and national anthem.

Congress MLAs stage overnight protest in Karnataka Assembly

Congress held an overnight protest inside the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Council after Eshwarappa said that the saffron flag may become the national flag sometime in the future and could be be hoisted on the Red Fort. The leaders were seen sleeping and eating inside the Assembly.

Congress members rushed to the well of the House and staged a dharna as soon as the Assembly commenced proceedings in the morning, eventually forcing the Speaker to adjourn the session at 3 p.m.