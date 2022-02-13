Amid Hijab Row, Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat Holds Peace Meeting With Parents & Politicians

Amid the ongoing Hijab row, Udupi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raghupathi Bhat on Sunday held a meeting with parents of students and several political leaders at the Taluq office in the district. The meeting was attended by Police, BJP leader Sumitra Nayak, PU College Development Committee Vice President Yashpal Suvarna, President of Udupi City Municipal Council among others.

Earlier in the day, Bhat called hijab row an international controversy and demanded an NIA investigation. "No Muslim country is against us except Pakistan. Hijab can't be banned in Udupi. It's their religious right but in schools, the uniform should be followed," he said.

Karnataka Hijab row

The Hijab controversy started towards the end of December last year when some students in Hijabs (headscarves) of a government pre-university (PU) college in Udupi alleged that they were not allowed to attend class.

As a counter, seven Hindu students turned up wearing saffron stoles at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura. A similar situation was observed in several colleges in the Udupi district. The PU board had released a statement stating that students can only wear uniforms approved by the school administration and no other religious things will be allowed in colleges.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday passed an interim order in the petitions challenging the ban on hijabs in educational institutions. The HC asked students to refrain from 'religious things' at colleges and schools till the disposal of the matter while maintaining peace and tranquillity. The hearing of the petitions will continue on Monday, February 14.

The Supreme Court also refused to urgently take up the Hijab row, and said that it would protect the Constitutional rights of every citizen and take up cases at "appropriate time." A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kolhi also informed that the HC has asked lawyers to not make Hijab row a national issue.

"I don't want to express anything. Don't take it on a larger level. We also know what is happening in the state and hearing in the High Court. You also have to think over whether it's proper to bring it to Delhi. Definitely, we will examine and we will have to protect Constitutional rights. Let us see appropriate time, we will hear," CJI observed.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has extended holiday for all universities falling under the Department of Higher Education (DHE) and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education till Wednesday. The holiday for PU colleges has been extended till Tuesday.

Image: ANI, PTI