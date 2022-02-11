Amid the Hijab controversy, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said that Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is the need of the hour. He said that the country is one and there should be one law for all. The Minister asserted that there should be no personal religious laws.

"Uniform Civil Code is the need of the hour. The country is one, so there should be one law for all. Hindus have ended child marriages, therefore UCC is needed. There should be no personal religious laws, "Giriraj Singh said. His remarks come amid the Hijab row in Karnataka.

What is Uniform Civil Code?

A UCC is a comprehensive set of common laws governing personal matters like marriage, divorce, adoption, succession, and others. At present, every religion has its own personal law. The aim of UCC is to ensure equality.

In November last year, the Allahabad High Court had stressed that the UCC is mandatory. The single-judge bench of Justice Suneet Kumar had said that a common civil code will help the cause of national integration by removing disparate loyalties to laws that have conflicting ideologies.

Muslim women move SC seeking stay on HC order

Countering Karnataka High Court's interim order, one of the petitioners who had challenged the Karnataka government's order banning Hijabs in classrooms moved the Supreme Court on Friday. The petitioner sought a stay on the High Court's interim verdict, arguing that rights of Muslim women were being curtailed. In her petition, she claimed that the HC order had created unnecessary classification between Muslims and non-Muslim women.

The Supreme Court refused to hear the pleas and said that it will examine the matter and protect Constitutional rights. A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli said that they will see the issue at the "appropriate time" as Karnataka HC is seized of the matter and suggested lawyers to not make it a national-level issue.

Image: PTI, ANI