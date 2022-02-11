Last Updated:

'One law for all' | Amid Hijab Row, Union Minister Giriraj Singh Affirms Uniform Civil Code 'need Of The Hour'

A Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is a comprehensive set of common laws governing personal matters like marriage, divorce, adoption, succession, and others.

Written By
Kamal Joshi

Image: ANI/PTI


Amid the Hijab controversy, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said that Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is the need of the hour. He said that the country is one and there should be one law for all. The Minister asserted that there should be no personal religious laws.

"Uniform Civil Code is the need of the hour. The country is one, so there should be one law for all. Hindus have ended child marriages, therefore UCC is needed. There should be no personal religious laws, "Giriraj Singh said. His remarks come amid the Hijab row in Karnataka.

What is Uniform Civil Code?

A UCC is a comprehensive set of common laws governing personal matters like marriage, divorce, adoption, succession, and others. At present, every religion has its own personal law. The aim of UCC is to ensure equality.

READ | Sonam Kapoor backs Hijab amid controversy, posts 'choice' question shared on social media

In November last year, the Allahabad High Court had stressed that the UCC is mandatory. The single-judge bench of Justice Suneet Kumar had said that a common civil code will help the cause of national integration by removing disparate loyalties to laws that have conflicting ideologies. 

READ | Kangana Ranaut reacts to Hijab row; says 'Learn to break free not cage yourself'

Muslim women move SC seeking stay on HC order

Countering Karnataka High Court's interim order, one of the petitioners who had challenged the Karnataka government's order banning Hijabs in classrooms moved the Supreme Court on Friday. The petitioner sought a stay on the High Court's interim verdict, arguing that rights of Muslim women were being curtailed. In her petition, she claimed that the HC order had created unnecessary classification between Muslims and non-Muslim women. 

READ | Hijab Row: Karnataka Edu Min alleges 'young girls instigated, some power is behind them'

The Supreme Court refused to hear the pleas and said that it will examine the matter and protect Constitutional rights. A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli said that they will see the issue at the "appropriate time" as Karnataka HC is seized of the matter and suggested lawyers to not make it a national-level issue. 

READ | Hijab row: Kerala governor narrates story of woman who refused to wear headscarf

Image: PTI, ANI

Tags: Giriraj Singh, Uniform Civil Code, Hijab
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND