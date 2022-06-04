Amid Horse-trading Fears, Congress MLAs Shifted To Udaipur Resort Enjoy Folk Dance | Watch

Amid fears of cross-voting, Rajasthan Congress has hoarded at least 70 of its MLAs at the Taj Aravali resort in Udaipur ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. Several ministers, including Parsadi Lal Meena, BD Kalla, Mamta Bhupesh, and some independents like Suresh Tak, are present at the hotel in the lake city.

The Rajasthan Assembly is set to convene on August 14 and till then, the MLAs are expected to stay at the resort. They were moved to Jaipur's Hotel Fairmount on July 13 after Sachin Pilot, along with 18 MLAs, went incommunicado.

In the latest video from the Udaipur resort, the legislators were seen enjoying folk songs and dances at the hotel. Many MLAs, were seen relaxing on the rooftop while some captured videos of the performances.

Congress shifts MLAs to Udaipur resort

On Friday, a bus carrying over 40 MLAs left Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence and stopped in Bhilwara where state minister Ramlal Jat hosted a dinner. At around 2.30 am, they reached the Udaipur hotel, where they were entertained by Rajasthani folk dancers.

Rajya Sabha elections for the four seats in Rajasthan will take place on June 10. The ruling Congress has fielded three candidates while BJP has nominated one. The party has given support to media baron Subhash Chandra, who filed his nomination as an independent candidate. Fearing horse-trading for the seat contested by Chandra, Congress has decided to keep its flock together.

With 108 MLAs in the state Assembly, Congress is set to win two Rajya Sabha seats. After winning the two seats, Congress will have 26 surplus votes, 15 short of the required 41 to win the third seat.

On the other hand, the BJP has 71 MLAs in the Rajasthan Assembly and is set to win one seat, after which it will be left with 30 surplus votes. The party leaders claim the support of 126 MLAs, including 108 of Congress. BJP needs 123 MLAs to win three seats.

In a similar scenario, the Haryana Congress has also moved all of its MLAs from to Chhattisgarh's Raipur to prevent any horse-trading attempts by opposition parties.