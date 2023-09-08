Amid India-Bharat Row, Omar Abdullah Slams Govt, Says Change Constitution If You Have Guts

Amidst the 'Bharat-India' name row, the National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday attacked the Centre and challenged to 'change' the Constitution if they have 'guts.' Speaking to the reporters, the NC leader stated that nobody would support the Centre if it changed the Constitution to change the country's name.

"Nobody can change it... It is not so easy to change the name of the country. To do this, you will have to change the Constitution of the country. If you have the guts, then do it, we will also see who supports you...," Omar Abdullah said.

India to be renamed Bharat?

There are speculations in the air that the Union government might rename the country to Bharat from India after Rashtrapati Bhawan sent invitations for a G20 dinner on September 9 on behalf of the 'President of Bharat.'

The opposition stated that the government is retorting to 'drama' because they have formed a coalition together and named their bloc I.N.D.I.A.

However, the BJP leaders have supported the move with complete enthusiasm.

Farooq Abdullah speaks on India-Bharat row

National Conference (NC) patriarch Farooq Abdullah also commented on the same on Friday and said, "Read the Constitution first; it is mentioned there that Bharat and India are one. You (media) create controversy.”

Meanwhile, the Ladakh administration announced a new schedule for elections to the fifth Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) in the Kargil region. Following a directive by the Supreme Court, Omar Abdullah said that his party is now looking forward to getting the support of the people in the region after the verdict.

