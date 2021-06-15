Amid Infighting In LJP, BJP's Manoj Tiwari Says 'Stay United For The Betterment Of Bihar'

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari advised Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) to sort out its internal rift and stay together for Bihar, as the internal political feud in LJP is getting bigger. LJP faced a massive setback after five of the six MPs in the Lok Sabha revolted against Chirag Paswan and elected Pashupati Kumar Paras, the youngest brother of Ram Vilas Paswan as party chief which caused a stir in Bihar politics.

'LJP should sort out internal squabble': Manoj Tiwari

"LJP should get out of their internal squabble. They should correct the mistakes that happened in the past. Had LJP been together with us in the Bihar elections we could have managed more than 140 seats. LJP should stay united for the betterment of Bihar. This is a shock for LJP as it got separated from NDA in the Bihar elections," said Tiwari.

Chirag Paswan Sacked From LJP Party President Post

On Tuesday, Chirag Paswan was sacked from the post of National President of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). The sacking of Paswan comes after his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras led a revolt against him along with the other party MPs. As per the reports, Chirag Paswan's uncle Pashupati Paras will take over the Chair of the party's National President before June 20. As per the letter released by the LJP party, Chirag Paswan has been sacked from the party's National President post as he was holding multiple chairs at once. The letter also said that the decision to sack Chirag Paswan has been taken on the basis of LJP's own constitution.

Sacked Chirag Paswan Sacks 5 Mutineer MPs & Uncle

Moments after being sacked from the post of National President of the party by uncle Pashupati Paras, Chirag Paswan retaliated by 'sacking' 5 MPs. The five MPs who have been sacked by Chirag Paswan include his uncle Pashupati Paras, cousin Prince Raj (Pashupati's son), Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Veena Devi, and Chandan Singh.

Chirag Paswan's feud with Uncle Pashupati Singh Paras

Pashupati Kumar Paras asserted that 99 percent of LJP workers were unhappy with the turn of events in Bihar as Paswan led his party against the JD(U) and it fared poorly in the 2020 assembly polls. The LJP has been on the brink of collapse, he said in reference to its poor show in the polls, and lashed out at "anti-social" elements in the party, an apparent pointer to a close aide of Paswan whose proximity to him has not gone down well with many party leaders. Paras said his group will continue to be part of the BJP-led NDA, and added that Paswan can remain in the organization.

