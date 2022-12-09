Himachal Congress Factions Sloganeer For Their CM Picks; Up Ante On Vadra High Command

Just a day after winning the Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh, there's a massive infighting going on in the Congress state unit.

A major debate has erupted over who will be the next Chief Minister, between Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh, Mukesh Agnihotri and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. After total unrest in the Himachal Pradesh Congress with sloganeerings like "Sukhu Bhai Zindabad" and "Ek Baar Rani Lao", the grand-old party held a meeting on Friday evening and passed a traditional resolution, that is, leaving it on the "high command" to decide.

No one name was suggested by any MLA, and all MLAs unanimously passed a resolution to leave the decision of choosing the CM to the party's high command. We will submit our report to the party high command tomorrow: Congress Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla, at Shimla pic.twitter.com/VhUK79Ks3w — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2022

As per sources, Mukesh Agnihotri proposed the resolution during the meeting, which was backed by Sukhwinder Sukku. A one-line resolution passed by MLAs, that the high command will decide the name of the CM. Observers were one by one taking the words from MLAs for their choice of CM.

Moments ago, the supporters of both Pratibha Singh and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu got indulged in a war of words. In efforts to showcase their support for their leaders, "Sukhu Bhai Zindabad vs Ek Baar Rani Lao" echoed outside the Congress office in Himachal's Shimla.

In the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network outside the Congress' Himachal office, the supporters of Singh were seen raising slogans like "Ek Baar Rani Lao", whereas the supporters belonging to Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recapitulated saying "Sukhu Bhai Zindabad". Some supporters of Pratibha Singh even blocked Bhupesh Baghel's car, demanding that she should get the top post.

Who will be the next Himachal CM?

There are major speculations that there could be factionalism within the party after this major conflict over who will be the next CM. However, there have been several twists and turns in the development.

On one hand, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that he is not the Chief Ministerial candidate and party High Command's decision will be final. On the other hand, Republic learnt hours ago that Pratibha Singh, wife of late former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh, is out of the Chief Ministerial race, and that negotiations are now underway to bring in her son, Vikramaditya Singh, into the race.

Following the meeting, Sanjay Ratan, Congress MLA from Jawalamukhi told ANI, "There are no separate groups in Congress. CM will be decided by MLAs in the CLP meeting. Party high command to take the final decision."

Congress MLA from Dharamshala, Sudhir Sharma said, "A person chosen by the elected MLAs and party high command will be the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh."

Pratibha Singh is the Himachal Pradesh Congress president and the wife of the late Virbhadra Singh, who served as the Chief Minister of the state for six terms, Sukhu served as the campaign committee chairman for the Assembly election. On the other hand, Agnihotri is the outgoing CLP leader and the Leader of the Opposition.