Amid JDU-RJD Alliance In Bihar, HD Devegowda Hopes For Re-emergence Of Janata Dal Parivar

As Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) joined hands with old ally Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to form the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda was reminded of the days when all constituents of Janata Parivar were united.

Amid the political developments in Bihar, the former Prime Minister expressed hope for the re-emergence of Janata Dal Parivar as a political alternative in the country.

"I have been watching the developments in Bihar. It made me think of the days when the Janata Dal Parivar was under one roof. It gave three PMs. I am in my advanced years, but if the younger generation decides, it can offer a good alternative to this great nation," Gowda tweeted.

Amid fast-moving developments in Bihar, the state's "mercurial" leader Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP and reunited with RJD to stake claim to form a new government in Bihar. Nitish Kumar will take oath as CM for the 8th time today with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav swearing in as his deputy.

Kumar's move comes as a reversal of what happened in 2017 when he left the Mahagathbandhan to rejoin the NDA. The JDU chief has left the ally BJP out in the cold for the second time in nine years.

Fractions of Janata Parivar

In April 2015, various regional parties including the Janata Dal (United), Janata Dal (Secular), Rashtriya Janata Dal, Indian National Lok Dal, Samajwadi Party, and Samajwadi Janata Party (Rashtriya) came together to form the 'Janata Parivar' alliance to oppose the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Janata Parivar formation, which took place ahead of the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly election, remained short-lived as Mulayam Singh Yadav's SP decided to contest separately in the Bihar polls.

Later in July 2017, the JD(U) broke away from the Janata Parivar alliance and joined the National Democratic Alliance led by BJP. Since then, the RJD, RLD, and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party have been part of the United Progressive Alliance.