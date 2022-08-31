Amid Jharkhand Political Turmoil, Here’s A List Of CM Probables If Hemant Soren Govt Falls

Amid the political crisis in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has shifted 32 of the 51 ruling coalition legislators to Raipur. However, the mystery over the remaining legislators remains. The ruling alliance includes 30 MLAs from JMM, 18 from Congress and one each from RJD, NCP and CPI(M-L).

If the 19 MLAs of ruling MLAs, who have not gone to Raipur, offer support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has 26 MLAs and its alliance partners All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) two MLAs and other two MLAs, they could cross the majority mark of 41 to form the government.

Jharkhand political crisis: List of probable CMs

Raghubar Das

If the JMM-led coalition government falls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may give the top post to Raghubar Bas, who has served as the sixth Chief Minister of Jharkhand. He has also twice served as the Jharkhand BJP president. Presently, he is the national vice president of the party.

Das has served as a member of the legislative assembly for five terms, representing Jamshedpur East since 1995. A former RSS functionary, he is the first Jharkhand CM to have completed a full term.

Recently, Das slammed the coalition government. Speaking to Republic, he said, "Soren tried to set up a family rule in the state. They were thinking that no one can challenge them. We are waiting for Governor's response to Election Commission's recommendation on the mining lease case against Soren."

Arjun Munda

The saffron party could also opt to give Chief Minister's seat to Union Tribal Affairs minister and former CM Arjun Munda. He is a member of Parliament from the Khunti (ST) constituency. The BJP's central leadership has appointed him as national general secretary, recognising his strong credentials as a popular mass leader. Munda started his political career with JMM in the 1980s but later shifted to BJP, after being attracted by its ideology.

Deepak Prakash

BJP Jharkhand President Deepak Prakash is also among CM probables if the ruling government falls. During his early days, Prakash was connected with the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and later joined BJP.

When former CM Babulal Marandi formed Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), Prakash was one of the senior leaders who join him but again came back to the saffron party after a few years.