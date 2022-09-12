Amid KCR's National Plunge, MLC Kavitha Warns Of Resolution Against Centre's Power Reforms

Following Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao’s (KCR's) announcement on September 11 about launching a new party in the coming days, his daughter and MLC K Kavitha said the state will oppose the Centre’s power sector reforms and also stated a resolution to the effect will be introduced in the state assembly on September 13. Additionally, she also informed about the state’s demand to name the new Parliament building after B R Ambedkar.

Kavitha said a resolution will be passed in the state assembly opposing the Centre’s power sector reforms, “Our CM announced in Assembly that as a state, we're going to oppose power reforms announced by Centre. Tomorrow a resolution will be placed in the State Assembly. Also, our state is demanding that the New Parliament building should be named after Dr BR Ambedkar.”

KCR urges Centre to take back power sector reforms

Taking a dig at the Centre for withdrawing the three farm laws, CM KCR requested the Modi govt to do the same with the reforms in the power sector launched for SC/ST people, "Please, for the sake of God, withdraw the power reforms that have been introduced by you. You're a tradesman of introducing and taking back laws. You made three wrong laws, against farmers, you took them back and apologised. So before the people raise their voices again, I request you to take back the power reforms you have introduced for the sake of our poor, SC/ST people."

Notably, despite the opposition by the states, the Centre had launched the power sector measures in the monsoon session of the Parliament with the proposal offering the farmers to select any power service provider from the network of power suppliers under the contentious Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022.

‘Die but not do so’

KCR recalled the reforms introduced by Telangana for the benefit of the farmers by providing them with free electricity and further stated he would die but not abide by the Centre’s reforms. "Before Telangana became a state, a lot of farmer issues persisted. Farmers were dying by suicide. We are improving, giving farmers free electricity. The Centre is asking us to impose electricity bills, put meters. We would die but not install meters."

The power minister RK Singh said the new reforms introduced by the Centre are aimed at providing the customers with a wider choice, similar to how they have with respect to their mobile service provider. He said the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022 will provide choice to the power consumers to select the power supplier of their choice.

"License Raj has to go so that investors can enter this sector. If no investment comes, then we are in darkness," he said. Notably, several states have opposed the bill. Kerala Assembly has already passed a resolution demanding the Centre to withdraw the bill.

