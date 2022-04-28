Amid Language Debate, UP Min Sanjay Nishad Calls Those Not In Love With Hindi 'foreigners'

Amid the nationwide debate on language, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad voiced his support for Hindi. While speaking to the media, Nishad opined that whoever wants to live in India 'must love Hindi'. The UP Minister further added that those against or 'not in love with Hindi' will be considered as 'foreigners' or one 'having relations with the foreign powers.'

'Regional language is also respected but first, there is Hindi ...then there is regional language," the NISHAD party leader stated. The language controversy first clamoured when Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that people from the different states in India should communicate with each other in Hindi, and not English.

Language row explodes

A fresh controversy surrounding language erupted after Kannada actor-filmmaker Kiccha Sudeepa remarked that Hindi is 'no longer a national language'. His remark earned a sharp retort from Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn who asked him why his films were being dubbed in the language if it was no longer the mother tongue.

Responding to the 48-year-old Kotigobba 3 actor, Devgn wrote, ''@KicchaSudeep my brother, According to you, if Hindi is not our national language, then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi?'' He concluded the tweet by writing, ''Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jana Gana Mana.''

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

After Ajay Devgn's tweet, Sudeepa was quick to issue a clarification, claiming that his statement was not meant to 'hurt, provoke or start a debate'. He also asserted that the matter had been 'taken out of context', and he would be happy to explain it to the Bollywood actor in person. "Perhaps, something was lost in translation," Devgn opined, burying the hatchet.

Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir 😁 https://t.co/w1jIugFid6 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

However, several politicals from the South have stepped into the controversy, slamming Devgn for calling Hindi the 'national language'. From H D Kumaraswamy to Siddaramaiah, leaders have questioned raised questions on why some people were trying to 'impose' Hindi in the country.