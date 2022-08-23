Amid Liquor Scam Row, Delhi L-G Asks CM Kejriwal To Sign All Proposal Files Himself

As the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital continues to face heat over the Liquor scam, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday came down heavily on the Chief Minister over absence of due procedure, firmly asking for the latter's own signature on proposal files submitted to L-G's office for opinion or approval.

The L-G stated in his letter that the practice of submission of files under the signatures of other officials needs to be discouraged, as, in the absence of the Chief Minister's signature, there is no confirmation of whether the proposal has been approved by the CM or not, referring to the Manual of Office Procedure, 2022.

This comes at a time when Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Liquor Scam case where he has been accused of irregularities in the revamped Excise Policy 2021-22, by taking decisions over it without any approval of the Cabinet and subsequently the Lt. Governor, to provide post-tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees''.

'Not clear whether proposal approved by you or not': LG to CM

In his letter to Kejriwal, the Delhi L-G stated, "It has been observed that in recent months a significant number of proposals, as a matter of routine, have been submitted by your office for my approval or for my opinion under Article 239AA (4) of the Constitution by your Jt. Secretary or Additional Secretary, with the remarks “Hon'ble CM has seen and approved the proposal” without specifying any grounds of urgency warranting such a communication."

"The current practice of submission of files on a routine basis under the signatures of your officials needs to be discouraged /avoided as in the absence of your signature, it is not clear whether the proposal has been seen and approved by you or not. Further, on receipt of files at the level of the Joint/Additional Secretary from your office, LG Secretariat is also constrained to communicate my decision at the level of officials. Therefore, in the interest of smooth and effective governance, it may be ensured that the proposal, which is submitted by your office for my opinion or approval, as the case may be, should be duly signed by your good self. I would also like to suggest that your office may consider introducing the e-office system at the earliest so as to enable seamless movement of files," L-G added, explaining the importance of the Chief Minister's signature on proposals.

Delhi liquor policy scam

Earlier, the CBI registered an FIR in the Delhi Excise Policy case and named Manish Sisodia, who is in charge of the Excise Department, as accused number 1. The FIR was filed after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's Excise Policy of 2021-2022.

In a statement, the central agency probe said, "Irregularities were committed including in modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, the extension of L-1 license without approval etc. It was also alleged that Illegal gains on the count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts."

