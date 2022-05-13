Amid Loudspeaker Row, Pro-Hindu Group Sends Hearing Aids To Uddhav Thackeray, Owaisi

Pro-Hindu group Hindi Samaj Sangathan sent hearing aids via speed post to leaders like Digvijaya Singh, Asaduddin Owaisi, Arif Aqueel, Uddhav Thackeray, Ahmed Bukhari, Shadab Chauhan, Shoaib Jamai on May 12. Speaking to the media, the convenor of the group Amit Pandey revealed the reason behind sending the hearing aids to this specified group of leaders and said that they were the ones who used to continuously make anti-Hindu statements and insult the people of the community.

"These leaders can hear the chants in the temple, but they cannot hear the Azaan from mosques...This is the reason why we have sent them hearing aids," Pandey said while opening and demonstrating the aids before the camera.

Hanuman Chalisa, Ramdhun to be played

It is pertinent to mention here that the Hindi Samaj Sangathan is the same group that talked about playing the Hanuman Chalisa twice and ‘Ramdhun’ thrice a day (a total of five times a day) in Madhya Pradesh. Amit Pandey while speaking to the media had confirmed, saying, "The Hanuman Chalisa is being played on loudspeakers in this old temple at sunrise and sunset. Ramdhun is being played on loudspeakers in the temple three times during the day."

A lawyer by profession, Amit Pandey had said that written complaints were submitted to various police stations in the city, citing existing regulations, highlighting that loudspeakers were being played at high decibels at mosques causing inconveniences to people, especially children and senior citizens, but the police or the district administration did not take proper steps to address the issue.

“We have identified 25 temples in the city where we are planning to play the Hanuman Chalisa and Ramdhun on loudspeakers five times a day," he had further said.

The controversy around the loudspeaker first started in Maharashtra after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray gave an ultimatum to the Uddhav Thackeray-led administration to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4, failing which, he warned that Hanuman Chalisa will be played at double volume in front of such places of worship.

On May 4, Hanuman Chalisa was played at several locations including in the Mumbai locals, as the police swung into action and detained over hundreds of individuals, most of whom were MNS workers.

Image: PTI/Republic World