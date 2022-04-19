Amid Loudspeaker Row SP Leader Threatens 'will Recite Quran At Temples'; Booked

Amid the raging loudspeaker row, an FIR has now been registered against Samajwadi Party leader Rubina Khanum after she allegedly threatened to storm temples to read Quran.

The SP leader said that hundreds of Muslim women would recite the Quran while sitting in front of the temples if the authorities failed to take action against groups installing loudspeakers outside mosques to play the Hanuman Chalisa. She called for action against the “anti-social” elements creating communal issue by playing the Hindu prayer on loudspeakers.

Reacting to the loudspeaker row, Aligarh city president of SP’s women cell Rubina Khanum said that Muslim women would take action if the row is not stopped. Issuing a threat, she said that hundreds of Muslim women would recite the Quran at temples if the loudspeakers installed outside mosques were not taken down.

Khanum claimed that the Muslim community was being targeted by groups with such rows. She further slammed the loudspeaker row and said that it was being ‘deliberately created’ by 'anti-social' elements during Ramzan.

Following her statement, Aligarh Circle officer Shwetabh Pandey informed that an FIR was registered against her for her comments. Shwetabh Pandey told ANI that a case was filed against Khanum for allegedly targeting a community. Earlier in February, Khanum had sparked a major controversy after she threatened to cut off people's hands if they touch women's hijabs during the raging hijab row.

She had dismissed the Karnataka High Court order to not wear hijabs and saffron shawls, within classrooms and asserted that religious symbols like tilak, pagdi and hijabs are a part of Indian culture.

PFI leader who gave provocative speech on loudspeaker row gets bail

In a key development, PFI Mumbra President Matin Shekhani Abdul has been granted bail by the Thane court on a personal bond of Rs 15,000 in connection with his statement over MNS leader Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker remark. Shekhani, who surrendered before the court, was absconding for four days after he issued a threat over the demand for a ban on loudspeakers atop mosques.

On Friday, Shekhani had warned, "Some people are trying to disrupt peace. Some have problems with Azaan while some have problems with madrassas and mosques. PFI wants peace, but don't provoke us otherwise we won't spare. If any mosques, madrassa or loudspeaker is touched, PFI will lead the struggle."

He was later booked for an illegal gathering where he allegedly gave an inciting speech. The Mumbai Police registered an FIR against him under IPC section 188 and sections 37(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

The loudspeaker row erupted when Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray raised the issue of high-decibel loudspeakers atop mosques. Thackery has demanded the removal of speakers atop mosques before May 3 and warned the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if his demand was not met by the deadline.

