Amid Low Parliament Productivity, BJD MP Says 'disruption Not Right Method Of Protest'

Since the beginning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the House has been disrupted several times by Opposition leaders over several issues including Pegasus spyware, farmers' protests and inflation. Expressing discontent over it, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Anubhav Mohanty said that it is not good to regularly stall proceedings of Parliament in a democratic country.

Speaking to ANI, he said that the Centre should speak to the opposition, take them into consideration and make the House run constructively. "It is our duty and responsibility to run the house constructively and properly and raise the voice of the people," Mohanty said.

The BJD MP said that our constitution gives us the right to protest. However, he asserted that the Opposition should use the proper methods to protest. "You know that parliament functions for very few days in a year and we have to hold debates on a number of issues for the whole country. We are the voice of the common people in Parliament. After making full preparations, we come to the Parliament to raise the voice of the people," the Parliamentarian said, adding that if House doesn't function well, it will not benefit anyone.

Moreover, Mohanty added that he is not speaking on anyone's behalf neither the Government nor the Opposition. But maintained that the House should be running properly to discuss issues.

Parliament functions way beyond the expected level of productivity

Ever since the Monsoon Session began on July 19, the Parliament has functioned way beyond its expected level of productivity. In an official notification on Saturday, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat informed that the productivity of Rajya Sabha fell to 13.70% during the second week of the ongoing session. In the first week, the productivity was 32.20%. "Of the total 50 working hours available, 39 hours 52 minutes have been lost due to disruptions," read the notification.

Similarly, according to the reports, the Lok Sabha was allowed to function for about seven hours of the possible 54 hours. On the first day of the session too, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not allowed to introduce his new cabinet ministers as opposition parties created uproar over farmers' agitation, Pegasus and inflation.