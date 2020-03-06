CM Kamal Nath's Son Nakul Enters MP Crisis; Confirms Cong MLA's Resignation Declined

In a recent development to Madhya Pradesh's political turmoil over alleged 'horse-trading,' Lok Sabha MP and Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath on Friday stated that there is no threat looming over the ruling Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. He also assured that the missing Congress MLAs would return to the party very soon.

Nakul Nath confirmed the resignation of a Congress MLA and stated that his resignation has not been accepted. Accusing the BJP of buying MLAs using money, Nath confirmed that a few BJP MLAs were in touch with the Congress party, but unlike the BJP, Congress does not buy MLAs with money.

Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang submits resignation

In a big setback to the Kamal-Nath led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, Hardeep Singh Dang, MLA from Suwasra, Mandsaur in MP on Thursday submitted his resignation to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly speaker. The Suwasra MLA's resignation comes amidst the constant speculations and allegations by the Congress, that BJP was trying to poach and pull out legislators and topple its government.

Madhya Pradesh political turmoil

On March 5, SP MLA Rajesh Shukla and BSP MLA Sanjeev Kushwaha said that they had not received any offer from the BJP to switch sides and that they are still backing the Kamal Nath government. On Thursday, top sources of Republic TV had stated that some Congress MLAs from MP had reached Bengaluru and that there was a possibility that 14 MLAs might resign from the government.

On Monday, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs to bring down the Congress government in the state. Congress had won a slender majority in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in 2018. Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly

