Amid Mass Resignation By Minority Leaders, Karnataka JDS President Ibrahim Calls Meeting

Amid sounds of resignation among minority workers, Karnataka Janata Dal Secular (JDS) president CM Ibrahim has called for a party meeting of close friends and supporters, said the sources.

The meeting, which is likely to take place on October 16, comes after a mass exodus of the party's office-bearers from Narasimharaja constituency in Mysuru.

The sources also claimed that Ibrahim has sought time to meet Congress’ high command through influential ministers.

Mass exodus

Citing the BJP-JD(S) alliance as the core reason, more than 100 Janata Dal Secular (JDS) office-bearers from Narasimharaja constituency in Mysuru city submitted their resignations during a meeting on Wednesday (September 27) along with JD(S) leader Abdul Khader.

Khader, the defeated JD(S) candidate from Narasimharaja constituency and state secretary, said, "The BJP and RSS are targeting and hating the Muslim community in the entire country and harassing the Muslim community. BJP leaders openly say that they don't want Muslim votes. In such a situation, we are all pained that JD(S) is in alliance with the BJP in Karnataka.”

Earlier this week, Senior State Vice President of the JD(S) Syed Shafiulla Saheb resigned from the party, as did UT Farzana Ashraf, who was a party spokesperson.