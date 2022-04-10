Amid Mayawati-Rahul Gandhi Feud, Congress' Kharge Makes Pitch For Opposition To Unite

After Mayawati slammed Rahul Gandhi over the UP CM remark, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party aimed to unite the Opposition parties to fight the ruling BJP. This came after Rahul Gandhi on Saturday had said that Congress had sent a message to BSP chief Mayawati to form an alliance with Congress and alleged that the latter had not even bothered to revert back.

Explaining Congress' efforts in its fight against BJP in UP polls, he said, "Under Priyanka Gandhi's leadership, Congress fought hard in UP".

Referring to Rahul's UP CM remark, Kharge stated, "Congress wanted to stop the atrocities of the BJP on the downtrodden. So Congress said Mayawati to come with Congress and lead the fight against BJP."

Criticising the BJP for its rule in Uttar Pradesh, he mentioned that the people of the state are suffering due to increased unemployment and RSS is taking possession of constitutional institutions.

"Every opposition party should unit and fight against BJP": Kharge

Further accusing the BJP of breaking opposition parties to gain power, Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Bharatiya Janata Party was trying that only one party should remain in the country, and in the states they lose, they break the leaders and form a government.

He added. "Mayawati also said they want one party one rule in the country. Therefore we should come together & fight against BJP".

On April 10, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and she dismissed his allegations of BSP being scared of BJP as totally baseless. Speaking to the media, Mayawati said, “Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of BSP being afraid of BJP & that they asked us about the alliance & offered CM post to me & that I didn’t respond is outrightly fallacious.”

“They kept the backward section dependent on others. The former Congress President is unable to keep his own house in order, and now he is trying to intrude into our matters”, she added.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi had said “We sent a message to Mayawati to form an alliance. We told her to become Chief Minister. But she did not respond. I respect Kanshi Ram Ji. He raised the voice of Dalits.